Rootstock Software Acquires Ascent Solutions

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Acquisition allows Rootstock to deepen its Salesforce-native ERP and operational capabilities for manufacturers and distributors

By acquiring Ascent, we expand the scope and depth of the Salesforce-native operational capabilities we offer to manufacturers and distributors.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software (“Rootstock” or “the Company”), a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced its acquisition of Ascent Solutions (“Ascent”), a provider of Salesforce-native ERP and operational applications. Rootstock is backed by Gryphon Investors , a leading middle-market private investment firm.Ascent offers nearly two decades of Salesforce-native development experience and hands-on customer engagement. These capabilities complement Rootstock Cloud ERP ( https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-erp-software/ ) and expand the Company’s operational footprint, helping manufacturers and distributors better execute across sales and service.“By acquiring Ascent, we expand the scope and depth of the Salesforce-native operational capabilities we offer to manufacturers and distributors,” said Rick Berger ( https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/ ), CEO of Rootstock. “As product companies look to simplify and standardize their IT infrastructure, this acquisition strengthens our ability to support end-to-end operational execution.”The acquisition of Ascent directly addresses the challenges many product companies continue to face across fulfillment, service, and post-sale operations. Disparate systems and silos can slow delivery, create gaps between front-office commitments and operational realities, and limit the value of broader platform initiatives. With deep expertise across mid-office and post-sale processes, Ascent extends Rootstock’s ability to connect sales, service, and finance in ways that support real-world operational improvements.Rootstock Cloud ERP also works natively with Salesforce products, such as Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Manufacturing. With a shared data model and unified platform approach, manufacturers gain clearer visibility across demand, production, fulfillment, and financial operations—supporting improved responsiveness, faster coordination, and more informed decisions.“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to a Salesforce-native architecture and provides product companies with a clear path to scale operations on a single, trusted platform,” said Ohad Idan ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/ohadidan/ ), Vice President of Product at Rootstock. “By extending our operational workflows, we’re building a stronger foundation for AI and agentic ERP—where intelligent agents would assist users, automate routine decisions, and help orchestrate processes across planning, fulfillment, and financial operations.”To learn how Rootstock supports manufacturers and distributors in their digital transformation journeys, schedule a demo ( https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ) or meet Rootstock at one of its upcoming events ( https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ ).Salesforce, Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, Agentforce Manufacturing, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT ASCENT SOLUTIONSAscent Solutions ( https://ascenterp.com/ ) provides cloud ERP and operational applications built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, helping companies achieve “Operations 360°” across inventory, order, warehouse, and reverse logistics processes. Its ERP product portfolio extends Salesforce for organizations in manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and other industries. With nearly two decades of Salesforce-native experience, Ascent focuses on flexible, affordable solutions and employs a business-analyst-first approach to solving operational challenges.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ABOUT GRYPHON INVESTORSGryphon Investors ( https://www.gryphon-inv.com/ ) is a leading middle-market private investment ﬁrm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon’s highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artiﬁcial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, ﬁnance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon’s three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon’s targeted investment sectors.

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