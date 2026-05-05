Rootstock Software Launches Rootstock Ready: An Accelerated Path to Outcomes for Midmarket Manufacturers & Distributors

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New offering includes a core ERP solution & a rapid, outcomes-driven implementation approach, built with deep industry expertise and guided by proven templates

Rootstock Ready represents a dramatic departure from the way manufacturers and distributors have traditionally approached ERP. As a result, customers gain clarity and confidence from day one.” — Caroline Marty, SVP of Global PS & Enablement at Rootstock

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software today introduced Rootstock Ready, a curated ERP solution and implementation model built to help midmarket manufacturers and distributors achieve desired business outcomes faster. Developed by seasoned practitioners with an average of 20 years of industry experience, Rootstock Ready combines a core Rootstock ERP solution with template-based configuration to deliver a rapid path to go-live — and a durable engine for ongoing growth.“Rootstock Ready ( https://www.rootstock.com/rootstock-ready/ ) represents a dramatic departure from the way manufacturers and distributors have traditionally approached ERP,” said Caroline Marty ( https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/ ), SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement at Rootstock. “In the past, this journey was beset with unpredictable costs, timelines, and scope. Rootstock Ready brings expertise from our most seasoned practitioners as well as years of implementation experience into a structured model. As a result, customers gain clarity and confidence from day one — and a faster path to the outcomes they’ve set out to achieve.”Manufacturers and distributors have long faced a difficult tradeoff when selecting ERP solutions: adopt a powerful enterprise system with a long and complex implementation process or choose a simpler solution that is easier to deploy but lacks the product depth to support future growth.“Rootstock Ready is designed to bridge the gap, providing an accessible way to implement our enterprise-grade ERP with a curated feature-set honed by our industry experts,” said Ohad Idan ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/ohadidan/ ), Vice President of Product at Rootstock. “Companies gain access to the world’s leading business cloud platform with its agentic AI capabilities. As a result, they can unify sales, operations, and service data for enhanced decisions. Starting with a focused scope, customers can expand into more capabilities over time, with the foundation in place to instantly activate AI once their organization is ready.”Organizations adopting Rootstock Ready ( https://www.rootstock.com/rootstock-ready/ ) benefit from:• FASTER, LOWER-COST ERP IMPLEMENTATION. A focused, template-based approach honed from deep industry expertise helps to significantly reduce implementation time, cost, and complexity.• FIXED-FEE MODEL. A predictable, clearly defined investment that organizations can confidently bring to leadership for approval.• A SIMPLIFIED, MANAGEABLE ENTRY INTO ERP. Companies implement the core capabilities they need to go-live quickly, within a clearly defined scope and aligned with their current business requirements.• A READY-TO-OPERATE SYSTEM AT GO-LIVE. Built-in change management and training mean organizations begin running key processes immediately at go-live—and continue using and honing the system to its full potential long after launch.• A SCALABLE PATH FORWARD. Customers can expand into additional capabilities over time as their operations evolve, without needing to implement a new system.Based on prior implementation experience and early analysis, Rootstock Ready is projected to deliver up to 3x faster time-to-value, along with reductions in implementation complexity and cost. Central to Rootstock’s model is an agentic implementation framework designed to further support and accelerate customer outcomes.By combining a core ERP feature-set and a template-based path to implementation, Rootstock Ready will also give partners and resellers a faster, more accessible path to sales and implementation.To learn more, visit the Rootstock Ready page or connect with the Rootstock team.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-for-manufacturing/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

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