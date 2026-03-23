Moyae Launches Document Reader to Transform How Front Desk Teams Process Patient Forms

AI-powered document processing eliminates manual data entry and reduces errors for healthcare practices

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moyae today announced the launch of Moyae Document Reader , a document processing application that uses AI to automatically read patient forms and PDFs, extract fields and checkboxes, and turn paper-based intake into structured, editable data. The portal is designed to give front desk staff a single place to upload, process, and manage patient documents.Front desk teams at medical practices and healthcare organizations often spend significant time collecting paper forms, re-entering data into practice management or EHR systems, and chasing missing or illegible information. Few practices have adopted a 100% digital workflow. There are always a couple paper forms that persist and Moyae Document Reader addresses this by letting staff manage scanned forms and images through a simple web interface. AI analyzes each document and extracts text, form fields, and checkboxes. Results are tied to patients and customizable templates so staff can review and correct extracted data in one place, then use it for downstream systems or export.Staff upload PDFs or images and the system processes them with AI, updating status automatically so there is no need to track jobs manually. When a document is matched to a template, extracted fields and checkboxes appear in an editable panel next to the document preview; front desk can fix any misreads and submit data without re-entering entire forms. All uploads are grouped by patient, making it easy to find the right form and see processing status at a glance. Organizations can define templates from real documents, mapping fields and checkboxes to labels and sections, so that once a template exists, similar forms are parsed consistently and the front desk gets predictable, usable data. A built-in PDF and image viewer with zoom and download lets staff pull a copy when needed without leaving the portal.The portal supports multi-tenant client management with OAuth integration, role-based access, and API key management for programmatic access, so practices can deploy it within existing security and identity policies and allows the staff to tie documents directly to third party PM or EMR systems."Front desk staff shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy when processing patient forms," said Douglas Phung, CTO of Moyae. "Moyae Document Reader gives them that easy workflow so they can reduce patient lobby time."Moyae Document Reader is available for healthcare organizations and medical practices. For more information, visit moyae.com or contact Moyae.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.