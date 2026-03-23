Keynodex Files Patent for Personal AI Representative System, Advancing Emerging AI Representative Category

Keynodex defines the Personal AI Representative category for professionals

Keynodex secures USPTO provisional patent for voice-enabled system, advancing the Personal AI Representative category for professionals

We built KeynodeCard to close the gap between seeing someone's content online and actually connecting. One scan gives full access to your AI Representative.” — Derek Roberts, Founder and CEO, Keynodex

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Representative category is emerging as a distinct segment within artificial intelligence, defining a new class of systems designed to represent people and organizations in real-time interactions. Unlike general-purpose AI agents built to automate business workflows, AI Representatives are trained to act on behalf of specific entities, engaging in real conversations, representing brand identity, and converting interactions into measurable outcomes.

Companies across the technology industry are actively defining this category. RingCentral recently introduced AIR Pro, a voice-first autonomous AI agent built for enterprise customer engagement. Wishpond Technologies filed a patent in 2023 for its AI Enabled Virtual Representative, powering its SalesCloser AI platform for automated sales interactions. Within this category, Keynodex defines a distinct segment: the Personal AI Representative, a system designed to represent individual professionals rather than enterprises.

Keynodex, the AI Representative platform for professionals, today announced the filing of a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO Application No. 63/967,207) for its "Voice-Enabled Digital Identity Card System." The patent covers a system combining voice interaction technology with digital identity management, enabling professionals to deploy an AI-powered representative that engages visitors, answers questions, and facilitates scheduling and relationship conversion through a single QR code scan.

The company published its Personal AI Representative Manifesto in early 2026, outlining the distinction between AI agents and AI representatives. The core principle: agents automate tasks, while AI Representatives represent people. A Personal AI Representative is trained on an individual's expertise, voice, and professional identity, then deployed to handle conversations on their behalf around the clock.

"The gap between someone seeing your content online and actually connecting with you is where most professional relationships die," said Derek Roberts, Founder and CEO of Keynodex. "We built KeynodeCard to close that gap. One scan gives someone full access to your AI Representative, your social channels, your scheduling, and a real conversation powered by your own knowledge and voice."

The company's flagship product, KeynodeCard, provides professionals with a single link and QR code that functions as a complete professional access point. When scanned, visitors interact with an AI agent for professionals trained on the card owner's expertise. The system supports voice conversations, credential sharing, meeting scheduling, and social channel connectivity across LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and other platforms. The underlying architecture includes over 115 API endpoints, a tiered context system, and integration with multiple large language models.

Keynodex operates as a dual-entity structure with Keynodex FZ-LLC registered in the United Arab Emirates and Keynodex LLC registered in Florida, United States. The KEYNODEX trademark is registered with the USPTO (Serial No. 98857461).

For more information, visit keynodex.com.

About Keynodex

Keynodex is the AI Representative platform that converts professional attention into relationships. The company's product, KeynodeCard, gives every professional an AI Representative trained on their expertise, accessible through a single QR code. Keynodex is headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with operations in Florida, United States.

Media Contact:

Derek Roberts

Founder and CEO, Keynodex

ceo@keynodex.com

keynodex.com

KeynodeCard AI Representative Demo - Create Your AI Representative in 30 Seconds

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