Circularo Achieves DESC CSP Security Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure Digital Transformation in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading digital trust platform for secure electronic signatures, compliant document workflows, and trusted digital transactions, today announced that it has achieved certification under the Dubai Electronic Security Center Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Security Standard, demonstrating compliance with Dubai’s cybersecurity requirements for cloud services supporting government and semi-government entities.

This certification confirms that Circularo’s services meet the security controls required under the DESC CSP Security Standard, a framework designed to strengthen cloud security across Dubai and support secure digital transformation initiatives in the emirate. Compliance with this standard is mandatory for cloud service providers offering services to Dubai government and semi-government organisations, and is aligned with internationally recognised security frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27002 and ISO/IEC 27017.

The certification further strengthens Circularo’s position as a trusted provider of secure digital transaction management solutions for organisations operating in regulated environments, where data protection, governance, and compliance are critical requirements.

“Achieving DESC Cloud Service Provider Security Standard certification marks another important milestone in Circularo’s commitment to security, trust, and regulatory alignment in the region,” said Andrei Mochola, Chief Operating Officer at Circularo. “As governments and regulated organisations accelerate digital transformation, they need cloud platforms that not only simplify operations but also meet the highest security and compliance expectations. This certification gives customers in Dubai and the UAE added assurance that Circularo provides a secure foundation for digital workflows, electronic signatures, and document transactions.”

The DESC CSP Security Standard is part of Dubai’s broader cybersecurity strategy to establish a secure cloud ecosystem capable of protecting sensitive information against evolving cyber threats. Built around zero-trust principles and local regulatory requirements, the framework ensures that certified providers maintain strong governance, operational resilience, and technical safeguards for cloud-hosted services.

For Circularo, this certification complements its broader portfolio of international certifications and compliance milestones, including ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, SOC 2, and compliance with eIDAS requirements for Advanced Electronic Signatures, underscoring the company’s continued investment in quality management, cloud security, regulatory alignment, and customer trust.

By meeting DESC requirements, Circularo is well positioned to support public sector entities, regulated industries, and enterprises across the UAE seeking secure, compliant digital transaction solutions that align with national cybersecurity priorities.

About DESC

The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is the official government department entrusted to make Dubai the safest city in cyber space. The center was established under decree number 11 of 2014 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. The Center’s objectives include safeguarding information, communications network and governmental information systems in the Emirate of Dubai in addition to enhancing, adjusting and implementing the necessary methods in the realm of cyber security and raising efficiency by which information is maintained and circulated among the governmental entities in the Emirate. Additionally the centre is also responsible to develop the strategic plans to confront any risks or threats to the government information in coordination with all concerned government authorities.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platforms for secure eSigning and document-centric workflows, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate document workflows while maintaining full control and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Visit: www.circularo.com

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