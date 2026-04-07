Circularo Partners with T Cloud Public to Expand Sovereign Digital Trust Services Across DACH and the Netherlands

Circularo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of a digital trust platform for secure electronic signing and document-centric workflows, today announces its partnership with T Cloud Public (formerly Open Telekom Cloud), the public cloud platform of Deutsche Telekom AG. As part of this collaboration, Circularo is now available to customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands via the T Cloud Public Marketplace, enabling compliant and efficient deployment.

Circularo provides its full portfolio of plans - Start, Pro, Business, and Ultimate - to organisations across the DACH region and the Netherlands. The Ultimate plan is designed for companies seeking sovereign deployment within their own dedicated T Cloud Public instance, ensuring maximum control, data residency in Europe, and regulatory compliance. For larger and more demanding organisations, Circularo is also available as a secure shared service under a multi-tenant deployment model.

“Partnering with T Cloud Public is a strategic milestone for Circularo,” said Andrei Mochola, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Circularo. “As European organisations increasingly prioritise data sovereignty, GDPR compliance, and secure cloud infrastructure, T Cloud Public provides the ideal foundation for delivering trusted digital document workflows at scale. This collaboration underscores our commitment to making secure, compliant, and multilingual digital trust services accessible beyond the GCC region.”

The partnership represents a consistent next step in Circularo’s international growth strategy. Following several successful years as a leading platform for electronic signatures, document management, and trust services in the GCC region, the company is now strategically advancing its expansion into Europe. Just last month, Circularo announced a comprehensive expansion of its multilingual capabilities, making its platform accessible to users in a steadily growing number of countries and regions worldwide.

By deploying on T Cloud Public, European customers benefit from:

- Sovereign cloud infrastructure operated from EU-based data centres

- GDPR-compliant hosting aligned with eIDAS requirements

- Open-source-based architecture minimising vendor lock-in

- Scalable, enterprise-grade infrastructure for secure digital workflows

T Cloud Public was launched in 2016 and is based on OpenStack technology. It was specifically designed for business customers and places a strong emphasis on data sovereignty, GDPR compliance, and secure operations from European data centers in Germany and the Netherlands. The platform serves more than 4,000 customers and supports scalable use cases such as AI processing, containerised applications, multi-cloud environments, and disaster recovery scenarios - all powered by 100% renewable energy.

This initiative marks an important milestone in Circularo’s international expansion beyond the GCC region. The goal is to enable organisations and their business partners worldwide to work with trusted digital documents in their respective native languages - regardless of geographic boundaries. The partnership with T Cloud Public is a consistent step along this path.

About T Cloud Public: Europe’s #1 Hyperscaler Alternative

T Cloud Public is Deutsche Telekom’s public cloud platform - ranked by analysts as Europe’s leading alternative to global hyperscalers. Built and operated in European data centers, it delivers scalable, high-performance cloud infrastructure with data, operational, and jurisdictional sovereignty by design - ensuring full control, transparency, and compliance under European law. With 3x more certifications than other European providers, T Cloud Public sets the benchmark for trust.

Already achieving 80% feature parity with global hyperscalers - and reaching 100% by year-end - it combines innovation speed with enterprise-grade reliability. Backed by 10 years of proven operational stability and scalability, customers can run mission-critical workloads with confidence. Flexible compute, storage, and networking services integrate seamlessly into existing IT landscapes - accelerating innovation, DevOps, and data-driven growth. T Cloud Public defines a new standard: independent, secure, and future-ready cloud infrastructure - made for Europe.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platforms for secure eSigning and document-centric workflows, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate document workflows while maintaining full control and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Trusted by industry leaders like EMAAR, Canon, Apparel Group, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and key government entities (TDRA, Sharjah Digital Government, Digital Dubai, RTA), Circularo is built to streamline everyday processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and enhance collaboration across teams. Whether you are securing high-value agreements, managing complex approval workflows, or integrating with your existing tools, Circularo provides a frictionless digital experience that lets you focus on what truly matters - driving business forward.

Visit app.circularo.de to start your free trial.

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