Circularo Announces Second Major Release of 2026, Strengthening Compliance, Digital Trust, and User Experience

Circularo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularo, a leading provider of digital trust platform for secure eSigning and document-centric workflows, today announced its Spring 2026 platform upgrade introducing new capabilities designed to enhance compliance, strengthen transaction integrity, and further improve the user experience across digital document workflows.

The release brings major advancements in qualified electronic signing, document integrity, workflow flexibility, and administrative control, reinforcing Circularo’s commitment to delivering trusted, user-centric digital document solutions.

“Trust in digital transactions is built on a combination of compliance, transparency, and user experience,” said Dr Josef Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Circularo. “With this release, we are strengthening all three. From enabling eIDAS-qualified signatures to ensuring the immutability of submitted data, every improvement is designed to help our customers operate with confidence, meet regulatory requirements, and deliver a seamless experience to their users.”

A key highlight of the release is the introduction of eIDAS-qualified electronic signatures (QES) through integration with the Starcos 3.7 DI NFC smart card, a certified Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD).

This capability enables organisations to apply the highest level of legally recognised electronic signatures across the European Union, ensuring full compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks while maintaining ease of use across both desktop and mobile environments.

The Spring 2026 release introduces a new Collect Files field, allowing recipients to upload supporting documents directly within a transaction. These files are automatically classified as Submitted Files, becoming a permanent, immutable part of the transaction. Unlike standard attachments, submitted files cannot be modified, replaced, or deleted once uploaded, ensuring full auditability and protection against tampering. This enhancement strengthens the integrity of document workflows, particularly in regulated or high-assurance use cases.

Circularo now enables users to modify key transaction details even after a process has started, including permissions, deadlines, reminders, and recipient configurations. This reduces the need to cancel and restart transactions due to minor changes, improving efficiency while maintaining full control.

At the same time, new read-only fields allow document preparers to lock specific data points - such as names, IDs, or contractual terms - ensuring recipients can review but not alter critical information. This minimizes errors and prevents unauthorized modifications.

The release also introduces improved administrative capabilities, including greater control over language availability within organisations. As Circularo continues to expand its multilingual support, administrators can now tailor language visibility to match their teams’ needs, ensuring clarity without unnecessary complexity.

Additional improvements to usage monitoring and billing visibility provide organisations with better insight into platform consumption, supporting more effective management of services and resources.

Alongside these major features, Circularo has implemented a range of usability and performance enhancements across the platform, including improvements to trial management, document transfer processes, and overall interface consistency.

These updates reflect Circularo’s ongoing focus on delivering a smooth, intuitive, and reliable user experience, ensuring that both internal users and external recipients can interact with documents efficiently and with confidence.

About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platform for secure eSigning and digital document management, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate their document workflows while maintaining full control and trust. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and GDPR.

Learn more: www.circularo.com

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