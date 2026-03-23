Gausium Returns to Interclean Amsterdam 2026 with Its Most Ambitious Showcase Yet

Gausium | Interclean Amsterdam 2026

Global autonomous cleaning leader returns for its third consecutive Interclean, unveiling the latest AI-powered robotic solutions at Stand 07.112

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, today announced its participation in Interclean Amsterdam 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for the professional cleaning and hygiene industry, taking place April 14–17 at RAI Amsterdam. Under the show theme “See How the World Cleans Next,” Gausium will unveil its most comprehensive product showcase to date at Stand 07.112, headlined by the launch of the Beetle 2.0 — the latest edition of its industrial robotic sweeper.

This marks Gausium’s third consecutive appearance at Interclean Amsterdam since its debut at the 2022 edition, underscoring the company’s growing commitment to the European cleaning and hygiene market. With more than 6,500 customers across over 70 countries, Gausium has rapidly established itself as one of the industry’s most innovative forces in autonomous floor care.

The Biggest Lineup in Gausium’s Interclean History

At Stand 07.112, Gausium will present six autonomous cleaning solutions spanning every facility size and application—from compact retail environments to large-scale industrial operations:

Beetle 2.0 (New Release) — The all-new edition of Gausium’s industrial robotic sweeper, redesigned to tackle any condition with enhanced intelligence and resilience. Full feature reveal on Day 1 of the show.

Omnie — The next-generation evolution of Gausium’s multi-award-winning Scrubber 50, featuring advanced 3D-LiDAR navigation for complex, high-traffic spaces such as airports and transit stations.

Phantas Extra — An enhanced all-in-one cleaning robot integrating vacuuming, sweeping, scrubbing, and dust mopping for versatile commercial environments.

PhanShop — A first-of-its-kind solution that combines autonomous floor cleaning with interactive customer engagement through a built-in display and merchandise tray.

Mira — A mid-size simultaneous sweep-and-scrub specialist with agile navigation, purpose-built for retail, healthcare, and manufacturing facilities.

Marvel — A heavy-duty autonomous scrubber delivering extended battery life and powerful cleaning performance for hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and large-scale facilities.

Deepening European Commitment

“Interclean Amsterdam has been a cornerstone of our European journey since 2022, and each year we return with a more complete and capable product portfolio,” said Allen Zhang, Senior Business Director at Gausium. “This year’s lineup—from the compact Phantas Extra to the large-scale Marvel—reflects our belief that every facility, regardless of size or complexity, deserves access to intelligent, autonomous cleaning technology. Visitors will want to be at Stand 07.112 on Day 1 to see how the world cleans next.”

Event Details

Event: Interclean Amsterdam 2026

Date: April 14–17, 2026

Venue: RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Stand: Hall 07 / Stand 112

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