Gausium Unveils Industry-Leading Autonomous Cleaning Solutions Tailored for Warehouse & Logistics at MODEX 2026

Gausium Booth (C10374) at Modex 2026, Atlanta

Gausium showcases Beetle 2.0, dynamic Marvel & Mira demonstrations and revolutionary Omnie-Beetle 2.0 dual-machine collaboration at Booth C10374.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, the global pioneer in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions serving over 6,500 customers across 70+ countries, has officially launched its most advanced lineup of industrial cleaning robots at MODEX 2026 (April 13–16), North America’s premier supply chain and logistics event. Located at Booth C10374 in the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), Gausium is presenting purpose-built solutions designed to solve the toughest cleaning challenges in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and logistics hubs.

North American Debut: Beetle 2.0 Full-Scenario Outdoor Sweeper

The centerpiece of Gausium’s exhibit is the North American premiere of the Beetle 2.0 Full-Scenario Edition, engineered exclusively for demanding industrial and outdoor logistics environments. Built with a ruggedized chassis and professional shock-absorbing suspension, it navigates uneven terrain, speed bumps, and heavy debris with ease—ideal for factory yards, logistics parks, outdoor storage zones and loading docks.

Featuring an 800mm sweeping path and a 142mm large-diameter roller brush, the Beetle 2.0 powers through sand, gravel, leaves and industrial waste. Its 3D LiDAR + 360° vision fusion system delivers zero-blind-spot perception, enabling safe operation in mixed forklift-pedestrian traffic. IP54 weather protection and real-time rain detection ensure reliable performance in rain or humidity, critical for 24/7 logistics operations.

Dynamic Marvel & Mira Demonstrations: Sweep-Scrub Excellence for Tight Warehouse Aisles

Gausium’s Mira and Marvel sweep-scrub robots are conducting live dynamic demonstrations, impressing attendees with their industry-leading agility and cleaning power:

 Mira: Optimized for mid-sized warehouses and narrow-aisle logistics centers, Mira is performing live demonstrations of navigating 26-inch (66cm) narrow passages—perfect for tight racking layouts common in modern high-density storage facilities. Its agile navigation and simultaneous sweep-scrub design maintain efficiency in confined spaces.

 Marvel: Engineered for large-scale warehouses, hypermarkets and industrial facilities, Marvel features 50kg down-pressure cleaning, front-sweep rear-wash synchronous operation and self-cleaning wastewater tank technology. These capabilities triple the cleaning efficiency of manual labor, tackling heavy oil sludge, tire marks and persistent grime in machine shops and high-traffic zones.

Breakthrough Innovation: Omnie & Beetle Dual-Machine Collaboration

A highlight at the booth is Gausium’s revolutionary dual-machine collaborative system—Omnie and Beetle 2.0 working in seamless coordination. The two robots share real-time map data, task zones, waypoints and operational information, enabling uninterrupted, sequential sweeping and scrubbing.

This industry-first collaboration maximizes cleaning efficiency by eliminating redundant tasks and minimizing human intervention. For logistics facilities, this means comprehensive end-to-end cleaning—from outdoor yards (Beetle 2.0) to indoor warehouse floors (Omnie)—in a single, unified workflow.

Solving Industrial Cleaning’s Three Core Pain Points

Gausium’s solutions directly address the most critical challenges facing warehouse and industrial operations:

1. Stubborn Oil Sludge: Marvel’s 50kg down-pressure power removes heavy machine shop residues that manual cleaning cannot

2. Human-Machine Safety Risks: 360° smart perception and autonomous operation eliminate worker-forklift conflicts in shared spaces

3. Night-Shift Labor Shortages: True 24/7 unmanned operation ensures consistent cleaning quality regardless of staffing issues

The Most Comprehensive Industrial Cleaning Portfolio

Gausium’s MODEX showcase represents the broadest range of cleaning robots for logistics and warehouse environments:

- Beetle 2.0: Outdoor full-scenario heavy-duty sweeper

- Marvel: Large-scale industrial sweep-scrub workhorse

- Mira: Narrow-aisle agile sweep-scrub specialist

- Beetle & Omnie: Dual-Machine Collaboration



Executive Quote

"MODEX 2026 marks a critical milestone for Gausium in North America as we bring our full industrial cleaning portfolio to the logistics sector," said Peng Liang, Business Vice President at Gausium. "Warehouses and logistics facilities face unique cleaning challenges—oil, heavy debris, narrow aisles and 24/7 operational pressure—that demand specialized solutions. Our 'Heavy-Duty Cleaning + Smart Perception + Full Autonomy' technology package delivers one-year return on investment for industrial clients, reduces labor risks and improves production quality. We’re not just selling robots; we’re transforming cleaning operations for the global supply chain industry."

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