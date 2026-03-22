Williston Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 22nd, 2026 / 0123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 80 Deer Run Loop, Jeffersonville
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Phoenix Drake
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22nd, 2026, at approximately 0123 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an individual who stated that they were placed in a headlock and were unable to breathe. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded along with a Deputy from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Through investigation, it was determined that Phoenix Drake, 22, of Jeffersonville, had caused serious bodily harm to a household member and prevented access to emergency services.
Drake was arrested and processed at the Morristown Police Department. He was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where he was held without bail until his arraignment in the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 23rd, 2026, at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 23rd, 2026 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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