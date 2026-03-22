Williston Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1002239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 22nd, 2026 / 0123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 80 Deer Run Loop, Jeffersonville

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Phoenix Drake

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22nd, 2026, at approximately 0123 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an individual who stated that they were placed in a headlock and were unable to breathe. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded along with a Deputy from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Through investigation, it was determined that Phoenix Drake, 22, of Jeffersonville, had caused serious bodily harm to a household member and prevented access to emergency services.

Drake was arrested and processed at the Morristown Police Department. He was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where he was held without bail until his arraignment in the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 23rd, 2026, at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 23rd, 2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.