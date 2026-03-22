Submit Release
News Search

There were 182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,433 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & VCOR X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4002598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @ 0033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North MM 124

VIOLATION: DUI and VCOR x2

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Santaw                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 91 North commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Santaw. Investigation revealed that Santaw had operated a motor vehicle under the influence and was actively violating conditions of release. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Santaw was lodged for lack of $5000 bail on pending charges from Newport Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/26 @ 1230 hours      

COURT: CALEDONIA / ORLEANS

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & VCOR X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.