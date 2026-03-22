St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & VCOR X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002598
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @ 0033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North MM 124
VIOLATION: DUI and VCOR x2
ACCUSED: Matthew Santaw
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 91 North commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Santaw. Investigation revealed that Santaw had operated a motor vehicle under the influence and was actively violating conditions of release. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Santaw was lodged for lack of $5000 bail on pending charges from Newport Police Department.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/26 @ 1230 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA / ORLEANS
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.