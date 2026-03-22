St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & VCOR X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4002598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @ 0033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North MM 124

VIOLATION: DUI and VCOR x2

ACCUSED: Matthew Santaw

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 91 North commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Santaw. Investigation revealed that Santaw had operated a motor vehicle under the influence and was actively violating conditions of release. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Santaw was lodged for lack of $5000 bail on pending charges from Newport Police Department.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/26 @ 1230 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA / ORLEANS

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111