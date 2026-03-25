Evolve Construction Launches Retail Home Improvement Division

Evolve

Evolve Retail Platform led by CEO Jacob Deems and CMO Savanna Forster brings kitchens, bathrooms, roofing, windows and pergola outdoor living to 35+ markets

At Evolve, we empower Jacob and Savanna with bigger platforms in retail and restoration. Their leadership rebuilds America stronger — home by home, business by business, community by community.” — Jay Zaabri, Founder and Chairman, Evolve Holdings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolve Holdings, the $200 million disaster recovery and property restoration platform founded by Jay Zaabri , today announced the launch of Evolve Retail Platform — a dedicated retail home improvement division offering full-service kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, pergolas and outdoor living installations across Evolve's 35-plus market footprint in the United States, Canada and Australia.The division is led by Jacob Deems, CEO of Evolve Retail Platform, and Savanna Forster, CMO. Both executives bring the operational DNA of MN Rusco — a retail home improvement brand they built and scaled in Minnesota — to Evolve Holdings. The integration marks one of the first times a major disaster restoration company has folded a full retail remodeling operation under the same corporate structure, with a dedicated CEO, a dedicated CMO and fully separate operational teams, rather than running retail through a general contracting division."What makes this work is that the retail and restoration sides of the business each have their own leadership, their own operational teams and their own expertise. Jacob and Savanna built something real with MN Rusco. We did not absorb them — we gave them a bigger platform to run. That is the difference between a machine and a department."— Jay Zaabri, founder and chairman, Evolve HoldingsA First in the Restoration IndustryThe construction and restoration industry has long maintained a divide between insurance-driven disaster recovery and retail home improvement — two channels requiring different sales motions, workflows and customer relationships. Virtually no major restoration platform has successfully integrated both under one roof.Evolve Retail Platform solves that by design — operating as a fully independent division with its own CEO, CMO and operational leadership, while drawing on Evolve's 35-plus market infrastructure, $200 million revenue base, IICRC and HAAG certifications and national crew network."MN Rusco gave us the proof of concept. Evolve gives us the infrastructure to scale it nationally. The opportunity to bring a premium retail remodeling experience to homeowners across 35 markets — backed by the operational depth Evolve has built — is something that simply did not exist before this partnership."— Jacob Deems, CEO, Evolve Retail PlatformFull-Spectrum Retail Home ImprovementEvolve Retail Platform offers homeowners a complete interior and exterior remodeling service across six categories: kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, roofing and siding, gutters, windows and doors, and pergola and outdoor living installations. Each category is served by dedicated crews trained to the same quality and certification standards applied across Evolve's disaster restoration operations. Every project carries Evolve's 100% satisfaction guarantee and 60-day completion pledge."Homeowners have always had to choose between a specialist who does one thing well and a general contractor who does everything adequately. Evolve Retail Platform changes that. We bring specialist-level expertise to every category under one roof — backed by Evolve's guarantee on every single project."— Savanna Forster, CMO, Evolve Retail PlatformBuilt on a $200M FoundationEvolve Construction and Restoration has completed more than 7,555 restoration projects and generated more than $200 million in revenue across 35-plus markets in the United States, Canada and Australia. IICRC- and HAAG-certified, with $100 million-plus in California wildfire claims preserved and $2.5 million directed toward community relief."Together we are building a better tomorrow."— Jay Zaabri, founder and chairman, Evolve HoldingsAbout Evolve HoldingsEvolve Holdings is a privately held investment and operating group founded by Jay Zaabri. Operating companies include Evolve Construction and Restoration (disaster recovery), Evolve Retail Platform (retail home improvement), Evolve University (professional training), Evolve Recruiting, Evolve Property Management, Evolve Hospitality and Evolve Data Analytics and Leads.About Evolve Retail PlatformEvolve Retail Platform is the retail home improvement division of Evolve Holdings, led by CEO Jacob Deems and CMO Savanna Forster. The division offers kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors and pergola and outdoor living installations across Evolve's 35-plus market footprint. Built on the foundation of MN Rusco, the platform brings proven retail home improvement expertise to a national scale.Website: EvolveConstruction .comPhone: 1-800-222-4100Instagram: instagram.com/EvolveRestorationFacebook: facebook.com/EvolveConstructionRestorationYouTube: youtube.com/@EvolveRestorationNow hiring experienced sales reps, design consultants and restoration specialists nationwide apply todayCareers: careers (at) EvolveConstruction (dot) com

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