EagleView Co-Founder David Carlson Acquire Evolve Restoration Platform in $50 Million Strategic Transaction

Evolve Construction

Acquisition follows Solvane Group’s earlier roll-up of Restore Medics USA and establishes a diversified, technology-enabled national platform.

We see a generational opportunity to build a unified national platform with the systems, capital, and field capability to lead property restoration through the next decade.” — David Carlson, Co-Founder, EagleView Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solvane Group, in partnership with David Carlson, co-founder of EagleView Technologies and a recognized operator and investor across the insurance restoration sector, today announced the completed asset acquisition of the Evolve Restoration platform through Evolve Restoration, LLC. The transaction, valued at $50 million, anchors the next phase of Solvane Group’s national property restoration consolidation strategy.The acquisition follows Solvane Group’s prior roll-up of Restore Medics USA and combines two complementary capability sets — storm damage restoration and roofing alongside fire, smoke, water, and mold remediation — under a single, unified national platform.The property restoration sector is one of the largest and most fragmented service categories in North America,defined historically by regional operators, inconsistent execution standards, and limited investment in operatinginfrastructure. Solvane Group’s thesis — consistent with consolidation strategies that have reshaped adjacentservice categories — is to assemble a national platform with the systems, capital, and field discipline to set a newoperating standard for the industry.The Evolve Restoration platform brings to the transaction a national operating footprint of 35+ markets across theUnited States, Canada, and Australia, more than 7,500 completed projects, and over $160 million in cumulativeplatform revenue. Its proprietary Market Partner model — a structured framework for scaling residential andcommercial restoration services through aligned local operators — will continue uninterrupted under the newownership and represents a core platform asset going forward.Carlson, a U.S. military veteran and serial entrepreneur, is widely recognized as one of the architects of the moderninsurance restoration technology stack. As co-founder of EagleView Technologies, he helped establish aerial roofmeasurement as an industry standard before EagleView was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in a transactionvalued at over $750 million. He has since deployed his operating and investment focus across the broader property services sector.EVOLVE RESTORATION | EvolveConstruction.com | Begi@EvolveConstruction.com“The property restoration industry is one of the largest and most fragmented sectors in North America, and it has been underinvested in operational infrastructure, technology, and disciplined execution for decades. We see a generational opportunity to build a unified national platform with the systems, capital, and field capability to lead through the next decade. The Evolve Restorationplatform — combined with Restore Medics — gives us the geographic reach, vertical breadth, and proven unit economics to accelerate that vision.”— David Carlson, Co-Founder, EagleView TechnologiesThe new national headquarters in Dallas, Texas, places the platform at the operational center of the U.S. stormcorridor, with proximate access to the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Central United States — regions that account for a disproportionate share of insurable weather events annually. Dallas also provides operational scale advantages, a deep field-services and construction talent base, and a regulatory environment well-suited to national restoration operators.Beyond geographic positioning, the new ownership intends to accelerate investment across three priority areas: integrated operating technology and data systems deployed to the field workforce; standardized estimating,scoping, and project management infrastructure across markets; and continued strategic acquisition of high-quality regional operators that meet the platform’s underwriting and integration standards. A new unified brand identity for the combined platform is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.The transaction closed this week. Terms beyond the headline purchase price were not disclosed.

Evolve Restoration

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