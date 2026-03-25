Space Dive Family Day Returns for 2026

Family Day is the way! All ages are welcome at family day, unlike the 21+ evening events A world full of creatures and characters! Bring the whole crew! All species welcome! Costume contest open to all kids under 18. Show us what you got!

Iconic Detroit Star Wars Event Celebrates 10 Years at Tangent Gallery

We’re not decorating a venue, we’re building a world you step into and forget real-life exists for a few hours.” — John Dunivant, Creative Director

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May, an ordinary warehouse in Detroit will disappear.

In its place: a sprawling off-world settlement filled with cool starships, adorable smugglers, black-market merchants, holograms, alien cocktails, live performers, and nerf blaster fights erupting in the night. Looks like Space Dive Family Day is back for Revenge!

Welcome to SPACE DIVE X: Revenge of Space Dive, the 10-year anniversary of Detroit’s cult-favorite sci-fi immersion event, returning to Tangent Gallery with two Family Day events:

May 2 and May 9, 2026

What began in 2015 as a one-night pop-up fan creation inspired by the famous space cantina has evolved into one of the largest independent immersive genre events in the United States, constructed entirely by a grassroots collective of Detroit artists, fabricators, performers, and makers.

Each year the team expands the world.

This year, they expand the planet.

A newly constructed 94-foot exterior facade, and other expanded outdoor settlements, vertical city structures, and larger interior environments will surround guests in a continuous 360-degree narrative environment - not just a themed party, but a living location families inhabit for the day.

“We’re not decorating a venue,” says co-creator and Creative Director John Dunivant.

“We’re building a world you step into and forget real-life exists for a few hours.”

A CITY-SIZED SET YOU LIVE INSIDE

Families enter and become residents of the settlement - smugglers, rebels, traders, bounty hunters, drifters.

Inside the world:

-The infamous Cantina filled with metagalactic mocktails and alien life

-A massive Imperial hangar turned venue packed with all-ages bands, performances, and blasters

-Meandering alleys bustling with opportunities and odysseys

-A marketplace of in-world vendors selling artifacts, gear, and themed food

- Lively street musicians, prophets, and grifters

- A card parlor on the edge of town, where kids of all ages can learn to play the game Sabacc.

- A cinema archive transmitting galactic broadcasts, fan films and vintage clips

- Outdoor starships and speeders

- Pyrotechnics, roaming characters, and unfolding storylines

- Adventure & excitement

There are no spectators.

Everyone is part of the fiction.

“Kids lean into the immersion instantly,” says co-creator Daniel Land, “nobody believes they’re really living in this world more than a six-year-old with a nerf blaster”

“It’s amazing” adds Assistant Creative Director Colin Wilson, “adults become kids, but kids become rebel pilots and fearsome bounty hunters. We built this as a playground for ourselves, but the kids show up and really live in it.”

DETROIT-BUILT ESCAPISM

Unlike corporate theme experiences, Space Dive is built year-round by an independent crew of artists and friends, including welders, prop builders, costume designers, musicians, performers, and fanatics who continuously rebuild the installation from the ground up, every single year.

The result is part film set, part theater production, and all fun!

Its goal is simple: total escapism. For one afternoon, kids can leave Earth and become the heroes of their own stories!

It’s grown into something unlike anything else in the world, and the world is starting to notice. This DIY production has brought tourism to Detroit from across the globe, but you don’t have to travel the galaxy, because this unique gem is nestled right in the heart of the midwest!

A SCI-FI REN FAIRE

With the immersive environments, characters and props, many have compared this to a Star Wars Renaissance Festival.

“It’s a ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ for space pirates!” says co-creator and Site Manager Brett Carson. “You can refresh yourself with alien food and libations, or purchase your wares in a dense in-world marketplace, see ships and speeders from across the galaxy, or load up on credits and play your hand in a seedy Sabacc den.”

“Cheating’s allowed… if you don’t get caught,” injects Project Manager Traci Jo Rizzo. “We’re in a hive of scum and villainy, baby!”

It really is like living in the movies.



BOTH ADULT AND FAMILY EVENTS

Though Family Day events are all ages, the main attractions in the evening are 21+ costume-mandatory affairs. Costumes are optional on Family Days, but encouraged, as there is a costume contest, with prizes sponsored by Vault of Midnight comics, who will also be celebrating Free Comic Book Day on Saturday May 2nd. All events feature immersive in-world entertainment, vendors and bar service (plus mocktails and virgin blue milk), amongst the extensive and elaborate backdrop, characters, and experiences.

Main event tickets are $60 presale, while Family Day tickets are free for kids and $10 for adults at the door.

EVENT DETAILS

Location:

Tangent Gallery — 715 E Milwaukee Ave, Detroit, MI

21+ Main Event (Costumes Mandatory)

May 1, 2, 4, 8, 9

7:00 PM – 2:00 AM

$60 presale, limited door tickets

All-Ages Family Day

May 2 & May 9

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Kids free | Adults $10 at door

(Costumes encouraged + contest)

ABOUT SPACE DIVE

Founded in Detroit in 2015, Space Dive is a fan-built immersive sci-fi environment created by a collective of local artists dedicated to building accessible, large-scale escapist experiences through practical sets, live performance, and collaborative world-building.

Space Dive Video Trailer

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