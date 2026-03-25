Fan-Built 'Star Wars' Event Returns to Detroit for Tenth Year

The busy, "Mos Eisley" inspired cantina that started it all Imperial forces patrol the marketplace Patron costumes range from simple, "off the rack" ensembles, to fully screen-accurate armor sets Guests line up for a hot serving of "Womprat stew," and other in-world culinary offerings Aliens abound! Strange creatures lurk around the cantina, just like the movies!

"Space Dive X: Revenge of Space Dive" promises immersive environments, performances, and more at Detroit's Tangent Gallery this May

We’re not decorating a venue, we’re building a world you step into and forget real-life exists for a few hours.” — John Dunivant, Creative Director

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May, an ordinary warehouse in Detroit will disappear.

In its place: a sprawling off-world settlement filled with starships, smugglers, black-market merchants, holograms, alien cocktails, live performers, and blaster fights erupting in the night. Looks like Space Dive is back for Revenge!

Welcome to SPACE DIVE X: Revenge of Space Dive, the 10-year anniversary of Detroit’s cult-favorite sci-fi immersion event, returning to Tangent Gallery for two weekends: May 1–2, May 8–9, 2026, and, of course, May the 4th be with you.

What began in 2015 as a one-night pop-up fan creation inspired by the famous space cantina has evolved into one of the largest independent immersive genre events in the United States, constructed entirely by a grassroots collective of Detroit artists, fabricators, performers, and makers.

Each year the team expands the world.

This year, they expand the planet.

A newly constructed 94-foot exterior facade, and other expanded outdoor settlements, vertical city structures, and larger interior environments will surround guests in a continuous 360-degree narrative environment - not just a themed party, but a living location visitors inhabit for the night.

“We’re not decorating a venue,” says co-creator and Creative Director John Dunivant.

“We’re building a world you step into and forget real-life exists for a few hours.”

A CITY-SIZED SET YOU LIVE INSIDE

Guests enter in costume (they’re mandatory) and become residents of the settlement - smugglers, rebels, traders, bounty hunters, drifters.

Inside the world:

- The infamous Cantina filled with cosmic cocktails and alien life

- A massive Imperial hangar turned underground nightclub packed with bands, burlesque, and blasters

- Meandering alleys bustling with opportunities and odysseys

- A marketplace of in-world vendors selling artifacts, gear, and themed food

- Lively street musicians, prophets, and grifters

- An illicit gambling den on the edge of town

- A cinema archive transmitting galactic broadcasts, fan films and vintage clips

- Outdoor starships and speeders

- Pyrotechnics, roaming characters, and unfolding storylines

- Adventure & excitement

There are no spectators.

Everyone is part of the fiction.

“Lean into the grit and grime — become your own type of scoundrel,” says co-creator Daniel Land, “We’re happy to serve your kind here.”

“People are encouraged to create their own character and some of the costumes are absolutely incredible. But that shouldn’t be intimidating,” explains Assistant Creative Director Colin Wilson, “You probably have everything in your closet right now, maybe even in your car. It can be deceptively simple.”

DETROIT-BUILT ESCAPISM

Unlike corporate theme experiences, Space Dive is built year-round by an independent crew of artists and friends, including welders, prop builders, costume designers, musicians, performers, and fanatics who continuously rebuild the installation from the ground up, every single year.

The result is part film set, part theater production, part underground art happening.

Its goal is simple: total escapism. For one night, guests leave Earth.

It’s grown into something unlike anything else in the world, and the world is starting to notice. This DIY production has brought tourism to Detroit from across the globe. Recent years saw patrons flying in from all over the planet, including California, Seattle, Arizona, Mexico, Sweden, Germany and even Australia, just to attend this event. People had already started booking hotels and buying plane tickets for 2026, before tickets had even been announced. After going on sale in early March, the first Saturday sold out in record time, with other dates soon to follow!

A SCI-FI REN FAIRE

With the immersive environments, characters and props, many have compared this to a Star Wars Renaissance Festival.

“It’s a ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ for space pirates!” says co-creator and Site Manager Brett Carson. “You can refresh yourself with alien food and libations, or purchase your wares in a dense in-world marketplace, see ships and speeders from across the galaxy, or load up on credits and play your hand in a seedy Sabacc den.”

“Cheating’s allowed… if you don’t get caught,” injects Project Manager Traci Jo Rizzo. “We’re in a hive of scum and villainy, baby!” The atmosphere of lawlessness is heightened by pyrotechnic displays and shady background characters, blaster battles and immersive storytelling that transports you into the world of scrappy rebel insurgents fighting against Imperial occupation.

It really is like living in the movies.



BOTH ADULT AND FAMILY EVENTS

Though the evening events are 21+ affairs, there are additional Family Day events from 11am-4pm both Saturdays, allowing kids of all ages to join in on the magic! Costumes are optional on Family Days, but encouraged, as there is a costume contest, with prizes sponsored by Vault of Midnight comics, who will also be celebrating Free Comic Book Day on Saturday May 2nd. All events feature immersive in-world entertainment, vendors and bar service (plus mocktails and virgin blue milk), amongst the extensive and elaborate backdrop, characters, and experiences.

Main event tickets are $60 presale, while Family Day tickets are free for kids and $10 for adults at the door.

EVENT DETAILS

Location:

Tangent Gallery — 715 E Milwaukee Ave, Detroit, MI

21+ Main Event (Costumes Mandatory)

May 1, 2, 4, 8, 9

7:00 PM – 2:00 AM

$60 presale, limited door tickets

All-Ages Family Day

May 2 & May 9

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Kids free | Adults $10 at door

(Costumes encouraged + contest)

ABOUT SPACE DIVE

Founded in Detroit in 2015, Space Dive is a fan-built immersive sci-fi environment created by a collective of local artists dedicated to building accessible, large-scale escapist experiences through practical sets, live performance, and collaborative world-building.

Space Dive Trailer

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