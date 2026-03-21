Breaking barriers in science: Dr. Rosalyn S. Yalow’s legacy

A pioneering physicist who reshaped modern diagnostic medicine

Rosalyn Sussman Yalow was a pioneering Jewish-American medical physicist who broke barriers and revolutionized biological science and diagnostic medicine. As a daughter of Orthodox Jewish parents in the Bronx, N.Y., she grew up in a community that valued learning despite limited resources. Her early passion for science—supported by teachers and self-study—set the stage for a remarkable career that reshaped how clinicians measure substances in the human body.

In 1977, Yalow achieved historic recognition as the second woman ever to win the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and the first American-born woman to do so in a scientific field. Her Nobel win remains a highlight in medical science and a singular achievement within the Veterans Affairs (VA) research community.

From Bronx beginnings to Nobel laureate

Born Rosalyn Sussman on July 19, 1921, Yalow’s upbringing reflected both Jewish cultural traditions and an enduring curiosity about the natural world. She pursued physics at Hunter College, graduating magna cum laude, and later earned a Ph.D. in nuclear physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign during World War II—a period when opportunities for women in science were scarce.

In 1947, she began her long association with the Bronx Veterans Administration Hospital (now the James J. Peters VA Medical Center), where she ultimately would spend most of her professional life. Working initially in makeshift lab space, Yalow assembled equipment and forged a research program that pushed the boundaries of medical physics.

Her collaboration with physician Dr. Solomon Berson—which began in 1950—produced the groundbreaking method known as radioimmunoassay (RIA). This powerful technique uses radioactive tracers to quantify minute amounts of hormones and other substances in the bloodstream, down to extraordinarily low levels that were previously undetectable.

RIA transformed clinical medicine: it enabled accurate hormone measurement essential to diagnosing endocrine disorders, guided therapeutic dosing and paved the way for widespread blood-screening programs, including tests for viruses like hepatitis. Today’s use of RIA and its descendants in immunochemistry reflects Yalow’s visionary work.

Scientific recognition and broader impact

For her contributions, Yalow received numerous high-level awards and honors throughout her career:

1977 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, shared with Roger Guillemin and Andrew Schally.

Election to the National Academy of Sciences.

Distinguished research professorships and multiple scientific medals.

Her influence extended far beyond her own research. Yalow became a mentor to generations of scientists, especially women entering fields long dominated by men. She advocated for persistence, intellectual discipline and scientific integrity, famously noting that the greatest challenge for women in science was not ability but the societal barriers that discouraged them.

While Yalow and Berson could have patented RIA—the technology had obvious commercial value—they chose instead to make it accessible to the wider medical and research community. This decision ensured that countless labs and clinicians could adopt the technique quickly and broadly, further multiplying its impact.

Yalow continued her research and teaching roles well into the late 20th century, officially retiring in 1992 after decades of service to Veterans and the scientific community. She died on May 30, 2011, leaving a legacy defined by rigorous research, lasting clinical benefit and barrier-breaking achievement.

Legacy in historical context

From her beginnings in a Jewish-American family in the Bronx to the global stage of the Nobel Prize, Yalow exemplified how curiosity, persistence and collaboration can drive breakthroughs that improve countless lives.

Her work at the Bronx VA hospital cemented VA’s reputation in nuclear medicine and expanded the frontiers of endocrinology and diagnostic technology. Today’s clinicians and researchers continue to benefit from her innovations, reminding us that fundamental research within public institutions can yield discoveries of global significance.

As we reflect on Women’s History Month, it’s vital to acknowledge not just the institutional history of Veteran care, but the women whose compassion, leadership and advocacy shaped it at every level.