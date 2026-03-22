WattBase Launches Platform to Help E-Bike Fleets Reduce Downtime and Improve Operations

Optimize Your E-Bike Fleet Operations

New platform gives e-bike fleet operators real-time diagnostics, maintenance tracking, and operational visibility.

WattBase was built to give fleet operators clarity and control, helping them reduce downtime and manage operations more efficiently” — WattBase Team

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WattBase , a new fleet operations platform built for e-bike and micro-mobility operators, has officially launched, offering tools to improve visibility, reduce downtime, and simplify day-to-day fleet management.As e-bike fleets continue to expand across rental, delivery, and mobility sectors, operators are increasingly challenged by maintenance tracking, diagnostics visibility, and operational coordination. WattBase addresses these challenges by providing a centralized platform designed specifically for real-world fleet environments.The platform allows operators to monitor fleet status, detect issues early through diagnostics and alerts, and manage maintenance workflows from a single interface. By consolidating operational data, WattBase helps reduce unexpected downtime and improve overall efficiency.“Many fleet operators rely on fragmented tools or manual processes to manage their operations,” said a WattBase representative. “WattBase was built to bring clarity and structure to fleet management, making it easier to scale and maintain performance.”Key features of WattBase include:* Real-time fleet overview and status tracking* Diagnostics and alerts to identify issues early* Maintenance tracking and work order management* Secure owner verification and access tools* Centralized operational visibility across all assetsThe platform is designed for a range of users, including e-bike rental businesses, delivery fleets, and mobility startups. WattBase aims to provide a practical solution for operators who need reliable tools to manage growing fleets without increasing complexity.WattBase is currently onboarding early users and is available to operators looking to streamline their fleet operations and improve system-level visibility.For more information, visit https://wattbase.ai

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