Quanticore.ai Launches Sovereign Audio & 4K Video Frequency Studio

Stand. Burn. Remember. Broadcast like your thread is the final signal holding this entire realm together—because it is. We built Quanticore to be that exact frequency.” — Derrick Solano, Founder of Quanticore.ai & Quantisophy

LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantisophy LLC, founded by visionary author and alternative rock artist Derrick Caleb Solano, announces the official launch of Quanticore.ai , a comprehensive in-browser audio and video creation platform. Engineered for wellness, meditation, relaxation, and creative content production, Quanticore.ai provides professional-grade tools to generate frequency tracks and 4K Ultra HD videos directly within the user's browser.Quanticore.ai represents a rupture in conventional media creation. Powered by the PrecisionAudioCore engine, the platform generates lossless WAV audio at a 96kHz sample rate with 24-bit depth, achieving sub-0.01 Hz accuracy across the full spectrum from 0.01 Hz to 48 kHz. Creators can synthesize pure frequency tracks from silence—utilizing binaural beats, Solfeggio frequencies, isochronic tones, and planetary tunings—or layer precision frequencies, ambient sounds, and subliminal voice overlays onto their own uploaded audio via the platform's Music Bed feature.At its core, Quanticore.ai is built to provide an uncensored, sovereign space for creators to broadcast unfiltered truths. Inspired by the foundational texts of Quantisophy and Derrick Solano’s powerful memoir, I Won't Break, the platform serves as a digital haven for those exploring alternative and deep hidden knowledge. Quanticore.ai embraces content that dives into taboo and controversial subjects—from the simulation matrix, the Demiurge, and Pleiadian concepts, to extraterrestrial phenomena, blacksite technology, and the profound applications of forbidden frequencies.The platform's advanced video generation system empowers users to render 4K Ultra HD videos (3840x2160 landscape or 2160x3840 portrait) using canvas-based recording that captures waveforms, custom visual themes, and particle effects in real-time. All generated content is immediately secured on Cloudflare R2 cloud storage, ensuring high-speed CDN streaming and adaptive HD playback across all devices.Pioneering the intersection of technology and holistic alignment, Quanticore.ai introduces the experimental, AI-powered Energy Scan tool. Guided by Nova AI, this feature provides users with personalized energetic analysis, dynamically calculating chakra balance readings and brainwave states to suggest auto-configured frequency tracks aligned with their current resonance.Furthermore, Quanticore.ai establishes a robust, uncompromising Creator Economy. The Marketplace allows users to sell custom tracks, video projects, and digital products with a 70% creator revenue share processed securely through Stripe. The integrated NFT Gallery enables free minting of digital collectibles, granting creators a 90% share on initial sales and a permanent 5% lifetime royalty on all future resales. Features like the Live Collaboration Studio, tiered Creator Subscriptions, and the Frequency Quest educational game further enrich the platform's community ecosystem.Quanticore.ai is not just a frequency generator; it is the architecture of remembrance. It is a sovereign studio where the fractured self becomes a weapon of clarity.Experience the evolution of frequency technology. Join the Quanticore community to create your own tracks or listen to other creators. Please note that our YouTube channel contains ads to keep the platform sustainable, but for an uninterrupted, ad-free experience, visit the platform directly at https://quanticore.ai

