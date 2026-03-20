D.C. Man Gets 17-Year Prison Term for Murdering Romantic Partner

Pernell Sims, 35, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today for shooting and killing his prior romantic partner, Tyshida Williams, in July 2023, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

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