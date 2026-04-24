Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,181 in the last 365 days.

SDTX exceeds 20,000 charged as 480 more cases filed in ongoing border security enforcement efforts

Since the implementation of Operation Tack Back America, the Southern District of Texas has filed a total of 20,069 cases against 20,374 individuals in immigration and related matters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SDTX exceeds 20,000 charged as 480 more cases filed in ongoing border security enforcement efforts

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.