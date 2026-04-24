SDTX exceeds 20,000 charged as 480 more cases filed in ongoing border security enforcement efforts

Since the implementation of Operation Tack Back America, the Southern District of Texas has filed a total of 20,069 cases against 20,374 individuals in immigration and related matters

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