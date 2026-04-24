District of Arizona Charges 288 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the week of enforcement operations from April 17 through April 24, 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 288 individuals. Specifically, the United States filed 147 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 113 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States filed 24 cases against 28 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

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