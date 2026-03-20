Visitor arrivals for February 2026

MACAU, March 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals increased by 32.6% year-on-year to 4,172,940 in February 2026, driven by the Lunar New Year holidays. Same-day visitors (2,676,431) and overnight visitors (1,496,509) rose by 41.8% and 18.8% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 0.9 day, with that of overnight visitors decreasing by 0.1 day to 2.1 days.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 43.6% year-on-year to 3,291,164 in February, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (2,032,456) surging by 52.7%. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (591,300) and Taiwan region (89,628) rose by 2.0% and 31.9% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 200,848 in February, down by 3.3% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (45,195) grew by 16.3% year-on-year, while those from Indonesia (11,587) and Thailand (9,973) dropped by 22.3% and 11.4% respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (5,831) hiked by 42.5% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (55,994) went down by 5.6%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (11,142) went up by 5.5% year-on-year.

In the first two months of 2026, number of visitor arrivals rose by 15.1% year-on-year to 7,820,268; same-day visitors (4,931,130) and overnight visitors (2,889,138) grew by 22.0% and 5.0% respectively. Number of international visitors totalled 479,301 in the first two months, up by 6.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) remaining unchanged.