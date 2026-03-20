Consumer price index (CPI) for February 2026

MACAU, March 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for February 2026 rose by 1.16% year-on-year, as the Chinese New Year fell in February this year versus January last year. Besides, the CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 1.03% and 1.26% year-on-year. For the first two months of 2026, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.85% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.80% and 0.88% respectively.

In February, the price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+7.76%) saw notable year-on-year growth, fuelled by increases in hotel room rates and package tour charges during the Chinese New Year period. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.92% year-on-year due to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas the price index of Housing & Fuels grew by 0.37% on account of higher rentals for dwellings. In addition, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches) and Transport went up by 3.04% and 2.36% respectively.

When compared to January, the Composite CPI increased by 0.42% in February. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+6.05%) showed significant month-on-month rise. Price indices of Transport (+1.63%), Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+0.63%) and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.22%) grew month-on-month, while the price indices of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (-0.96%) and Clothing & Footwear (-0.58%) decreased. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.34% and 0.49% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended February this year, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.44% from the previous period (March 2024 – February 2025). The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.39% and 0.48% respectively over the previous period.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.