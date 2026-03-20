Weekly Traffic Update: March 20, 2026

Wakarusa Drive repairs to begin April 1

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, City contractors will begin completing warranty work on Wakarusa Drive between Clinton Pkwy. and Research Park Way as part of the Wakarusa Drive Reconstruction project. Wakarusa Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction for pavement work.

The City anticipates this work to be completed in early May, pending weather or other delays.

Eisenhower Drive to close at Eisenhower Place for street maintenance work

Beginning Thursday, March 26, City contractors will close Eisenhower Drive at Eisenhower Place to perform work associated with the street maintenance program. Drivers on Eisenhower Drive should utilize Eisenhower Place to bypass the closure.

The City anticipates this work to be completed the week of April 10, pending weather or other delays.

U.S. 59/Iowa Street to close at K-10 this weekend

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close U.S. 59/Iowa Street at the K-10 bridge to perform girder placement work for the new bridge as part of the K-10/South Lawrence Trafficway project.

Ramps to and from K-10 will remain open during the closure. Through traffic on U.S. 59/Iowa Street can follow the marked detour on W. 31st Street, Haskell Avenue, and N. 1000 Road.

KDOT anticipates this closure to be removed by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Crestline Drive speed cushion project continues south of Harvard Road beginning March 23

The City will reopen Crestline Drive at Yale Road by the end of the day on March 20.

Later, beginning March 23, City contractors will close Crestline Drive in two locations, just south of Oxford Road and south of Westdale Road, to install speed cushions for Phase 2 of the 2025 Neighborhood Traffic Management program project. Signed detours will be placed in the area.

The City anticipates these closures to end by mid-April, pending weather or other delays.

Lawrence Loop to close at Iowa Street beginning next week

On Wednesday, March 25, contractors with the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the Lawrence Loop at Iowa Street as part of the South Lawrence Trafficway highway expansion project. A detour will be posted guiding Loop users during the closure.

The State cannot anticipate how long the closure will last at this time, and further announcements will be made when information is available.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov