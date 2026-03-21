Grothman Announces Roundtable on Mental Health

WASHINGTON––Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a roundtable on March 26 titled: “Examining Mental Health in the MAHA Age.” During the roundtable, members and participants will discuss how the increased spending for mental health initiatives has failed to improve mental and behavioral health. Members will also examine the negative effects of overdiagnoses and overmedication on mental health and assess alternative treatments outside of therapy and pharmaceuticals.

“Despite billions spent each year on mental health care, outcomes are worse than ever before, especially among young Americans. Children who are struggling are often given unnecessary diagnoses and prescribed medications they may not need. This overreaction is doing more harm than good. Investments in mental health treatments, not real solutions, have only exacerbated the problem. I look forward to discussing how Congress can pursue policies that support mental health without unintended harm,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: “Examining Mental Health in the MAHA Age”

DATE: Thursday, March 26, 2026

TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:



Dr. Sally Satel , M.D., Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

, M.D., Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute Dr. David Hyman , J.D., M.D., Professor of Health Law & Policy at Georgetown University

, J.D., M.D., Professor of Health Law & Policy at Georgetown University Laura Delano, Founder, Inner Compass Initiative

WATCH: The roundtable will be livestreamed here.