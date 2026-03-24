Ruadán Books partners with IPG and Versa Press

Ruadán Books is proud to partner with both IPG as a distributor and Versa Press as a printer to expand publishing operations

The bread and butter of IPG is the passionate indie press who publishes interesting books and has potential for growth. Ruadán Books fits that description well.” — Joe Matthews

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is proud to partner with both IPG as a distributor and Versa Press as a printer to expand publishing operations and continue bringing a global audience the best in deliciously dark fiction.First established as a prospering small business in 1971, IPG has evolved into a book distributor fifty years strong. They handle the distribution of books, ebooks, and audiobooks from global publishers, encouraging the growth of their publisher partners by handling the logistics of warehousing, trade sales management, and more.“In a market flooded with titles, IPG gives us the ability to stock our books in stores and libraries throughout North America and the world,” says Ruadán CEO R. B. Wood. “I couldn’t be happier with the team at IPG, their professionalism, and their excitement about our current and upcoming titles.”Joe Matthews, CEO of IPG, says, “IPG is proud to welcome Ruadán Books to its sales and distribution programs! The bread and butter of IPG is the passionate indie press who publishes interesting books and has potential for growth. Ruadán Books fits that description well. I look forward to growing and evolving alongside R.B. Wood and the team.”Versa Press is a family-owned offset printing company that's been in business for nearly ninety years, flourishing through multiple pivots before it became the specialist in book and catalog manufacturing it is today."I have been in book manufacturing for 29 years," says Tom Frank, representative for Versa Press. "I get a lot of satisfaction out of helping publishers like Ruadán get their books to market. R.B. and Steven [Pamplin] have great energy and enthusiasm. It is infectious. When you have those traits with a great product, the road to success is wide open!"“Versa Press has been in business for four generations and the quality they bring to our titles is superb,” R.B. adds. “They treat us like family and I feel like this partnership only improves the Ruadán Brand.”About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books Newsletter

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