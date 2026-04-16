Author Molly Tanzer Joins Ruadán Books with Speculative Historical Mystery

Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it will publish a historical mystery novella by author Molly Tanzer, via Cameron McClure of the Donald Maass LA.

On the advice of R. B. Wood, I expanded Ferry-Loupers into a novella, and I couldn't be happier to be publishing this true tale of Orkney (with a few speculative elements...) with Ruadán Books.” — Molly Tanzer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it will publish speculative historical mystery novella Ferry-Loupers by author Molly Tanzer , via Cameron McClure of the Donald Maass Literary Agency.“We are so lucky to have Molly on board here at Ruadán,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “She seamlessly blends genres to create exciting narratives. I’m a huge fan of her award-winning The Diabolist's Library series, and it is a privilege to publish a new original novella of hers!”Set in early nineteenth-century Scotland, Ferry-Loupers follows the newly appointed sheriff of Orkney after a tenant farmer from the mainland has destroyed a beloved local monument, the Odin Stone, and is pulling down the nearby ancient Standing Stones of Stenness to build a cowshed. Stopping the destruction of the Stones should have been an end to the matter, but in an insular community such as Orkney, where outsiders are viewed with suspicion and traditions can go back millennia, the sheriff has reason to believe that some townsfolk—who may be more than they seem—might take the law into their own hands."While planning my trip to Scotland in 2024, I was excited to tour the Heart of Neolithic Orkney and maybe see some seals and puffins,” said Molly. “I had no idea I would encounter the local story of the destruction of the Standing Stones of Stenness, or that it would captivate me to the point that I just had to write a story about it. On the advice of R. B. Wood, I expanded Ferry-Loupers into a novella, and I couldn't be happier to be publishing this true tale of Orkney (with a few speculative elements...) with Ruadán Books."Ferry-Loupers is tentatively scheduled for release in Summer 2027.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Molly TanzerMolly Tanzer is the author of five novels, including Creatures of Want and Ruin, winner of the Colorado Book Award for Historical Fiction, as well as many works of shorter fiction. Her official Jirel of Joiry stories can be found in New Edge Sword & Sorcery Magazine, and her novella, And Side by Side They Wander, is forthcoming from###

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