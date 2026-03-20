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Monthly Highlights: February 2026

SLOVENIA, March 20 - During a visit to the Koroška region, the Minister of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning, Jože Novak, reviewed flood protection measures on the Meža and Drava rivers near Dravograd. The project, valued at €13.5 million (financed under the Recovery and Resilience Plan), is scheduled for completion this year. In addition, torrential stream rehabilitation works worth over €4 million are underway.

These measures will improve flood safety for 7,260 residents. As part of the government visit, the Minister, the Prime Minister, and other representatives also inspected works at Votla peč in Ravne na Koroškem. Overall, the region has received €162 million, with more than 76 projects currently underway this year, valued at nearly €100 million.

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Monthly Highlights: February 2026

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