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New findings on foreign interference in Slovenia’s elections

SLOVENIA, March 20 - Joško Kadivnik, the Director of SOVA (Slovene Intelligence and Security Agency), today presented to the members of the National Security Council Secretariat’s operational group a full account of events that took place between 10 and 11 December 2025, along with material evidence of connections of three representatives of the private intelligence corporation Black Cube (Giora Eiland, Liron Tzur and Dan Zorella) to the visit at Trstenjakova ulica 8 in Ljubljana, where the SDS party has its headquarters.

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New findings on foreign interference in Slovenia’s elections

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