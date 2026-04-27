Message from Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob on the Day of Uprising Against Occupation

SLOVENIA, April 27 - The establishment of the Liberation Front is not merely a historical fact, but a lasting reminder and proof that we Slovenians are capable of standing together in decisive moments. At a time when it seemed that any resistance would be suppressed by violence, our ancestors chose courage, solidarity and unity.

This legacy speaks to us all today. It reminds us that the strength of our society does not stem from the individual, but from coming together: from shared resolve, mutual support, responsibility and a concern for the well-being of all Slovenians. Only in this way can we create a safe, inclusive and resilient future.

We live in a time when the world is shaken by conflicts, uncertainty and challenges that demand sound judgement and a principled stance. For this reason, it is all the more important to strengthen trust, patience and respect, rather than promote divisive politics and hatred.

When constructive dialogue is replaced by intolerance and division, when words of connection are replaced by silence and exclusion, and when a principled stance is replaced by opportunism, the very thing that binds us together as a society begins to erode – that is, trust. It is our shared responsibility to act differently: to listen to one another, maintain respectful dialogue and seek common ground.

Our ancestors believed in the strength of community and a better, brighter future for our nation. Let today’s holiday remind us that we as Slovenians are courageous, united and committed to working for the common good. The future is not predetermined; we create it together, every day. That is precisely where our greatest strength lies.

Dr Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia

