199th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, April 23 - The Government adopted a decision to issue the Decree on concessions for the construction of new cableway installations at Kanin, which will contribute to the further development of tourism activities in the Kanin ski resort area. The Decree was adopted at the initiative of the Municipality of Bovec, which submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Infrastructure for the adoption of a concession act for the construction of new cableway installations: two circular cable cars and the Veliki graben chairlift. The new installations will be connected to the existing cableway infrastructure. The Cableway Installations for Passenger Transport Act stipulates that, prior to obtaining a building permit for a cableway installation, a concession must be obtained, and beforehand the Government must adopt a concession act (Decree). Concessions for all cableway installations covered by this act will be granted for 40 years. Concession agreements will be concluded by the Minister responsible for infrastructure, on the basis of an authorisation by the Government. On the basis of the concessions, the concessionaire will be able to obtain a building permit for the new cableway installations.

The proposed amendment to the Act on Remedying the Consequences of Work with Asbestos was prepared following Constitutional Court Decision U-I-21/24-10. The Court found that the second paragraph of Article 5 of the Act is inconsistent with the Constitution. The amendment concerns only one article and expands the group of persons entitled to submit claims for compensation related to asbestos-related diseases. With the proposed amendment, the group of eligible claimants is extended to include the heirs of beneficiaries – injured parties. Heirs may thus also file an application to initiate the procedure for reaching an agreement on compensation, provided that the deceased beneficiary had obtained a verified opinion confirming a disease caused by exposure to asbestos.

At today’s session, the Government also took note of the document Quality of Life in Slovenia – Development Report 2026 prepared by the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development (IMAD). This year’s report assesses that the quality of life in Slovenia remains high, but that the country is facing growing challenges, particularly in the areas of human capital, productivity, social cohesion and economic transformation. This points to the limitations of the current development model and highlights the importance of strengthening resources for the future. To maintain the achieved level of well-being and ensure successful development, priority must be given to strengthening the development and availability of human capital, improving living conditions for all generations and social cohesion, and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon circular economy. It is crucial that these measures are supported by faster productivity growth, a transition to an innovation-driven economy, and improvements in the institutional environment and the development orientation of public finances. IMAD will present the findings of the Development Report 2026 at an event on 13 May 2026.

Following its discussion of the draft Annual Progress Report 2026 in April, the Government today took note of the progress in preparing the final version of the document, which Member States are required to submit each April in accordance with the revised EU fiscal rules. This is a key document for monitoring compliance with the fiscal commitment set out in the Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan of the Republic of Slovenia 2025–2028. Due to the National Assembly elections in March 2026, the report will, in line with established EU practice, be prepared under a no-policy-change scenario. The Government will submit it to the European Commission by the end-of-April deadline.

At today’s session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia also issued, on the basis of Article 42 of the Psychotherapeutic Activity Act (ZPtD), the Decree on the determination of psychotherapeutic approaches. This Decree defines the permitted psychotherapeutic approaches under which psychotherapy may be provided and constitutes a precondition for individuals who wish to practise psychotherapy in the Republic of Slovenia after 19 April 2027 (when the Act becomes applicable) to submit applications for the recognition of professional qualifications in accordance with Article 39 of the Act.