New Transmission Project Will Link Northern, Southern SaskPower Grids

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 19, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved SaskPower's North-South Transmission Systems Interconnection project. The new transmission lines, which will connect Saskatchewan's northern and southern electrical grids, will support reliability and growth in the province's far north.

Currently, Saskatchewan's grids operate independently and are connected through Manitoba, with the smaller northern system geographically distant from most of Saskatchewan's power generation sources in the south.

"Connecting Saskatchewan's grids is a key component of our provincial transmission strategy, which is in turn essential for our broader energy security strategy," Minister Responsible for SaskPower Jeremy Harrison said. "The north-south interconnection will help to keep Saskatchewan's economy strong and growing by supporting new mining opportunities in our province's resource-rich north."

"SaskPower is continuing to prioritize investments that support reliability, safety and load growth in Saskatchewan," SaskPower President and CEO Rupen Pandya said. "This interconnection will boost energy security and reliability for northern communities and industry alike."

The project will include two new transmission lines approximately 250 kilometres in length, connecting the southern system near E.B. Campbell Hydroelectric Station to the northern system near Island Falls Hydroelectric Station.

Preliminary planning, design, and engagement with Indigenous Rightsholders and the public has begun. Pre-construction planning and design work for the interconnection project has received conditional approval for funding of up to $18,075,000 under the First and Last Mile Fund from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

"Canada is ready to build," Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson said. "Strengthening Saskatchewan's transmission network is a critical step in unlocking the full potential of our resource-rich North. Supported by our new government, this project will create jobs, advance Indigenous partnership, and unlock new mining and critical minerals development that will make us an energy and natural resources superpower."

The transmission lines have an approximate in-service date of 2032.

For more information, visit: saskpower.com.

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