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Angling Licence Renewals and New Angling Habitat Certificate

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2026

With spring just around the corner, Saskatchewan anglers are reminded that current fishing licences expire on March 31, 2026. If you don't have auto-renewal set up through your HAL account, doing so at the beginning of the angling season is the time! Renewing ensures you're ready to hit the water as soon as conditions allow - no last-minute scrambling when the fish start biting.

Angling licences are available:

  • Through your HAL account;
  • At any Saskatchewan angling licence issuer;
  • At a Government of Saskatchewan field office or select provincial park offices; or
  • By phone at 1-855-848-4773 (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Please allow 10 business days for delivery.

New for 2026-27: Habitat Certificate Extends to Angling Licences 

Beginning with the 2026-27 angling season, anglers will support fisheries enhancement and protection through the Angling Habitat Certificate program.

A man with his fishing rod pointed out over the water as he fishes

Annual angling licences will require a $20 Angling Habitat Certificate, while one- and three-day licences will require a $5 certificate. Hunters already purchase a Wildlife Habitat Certificate, and this change aligns angling licences with the existing conservation funding model.

Individuals who purchase both an annual angling licence and hunting licence in the same year will only need to purchase one Habitat Certificate.

The extension of the Habitat Certificate to angling licences will provide funding for key fisheries priorities, with all revenue deposited into the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund. This funding will help with the modernization and expansion of the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery, which is responsible for stocking all the province's public waterbodies with fish. It will also support Aquatic Invasive Species prevention programming.

Saskatchewan residents under 16 years of age, over 65 years of age as of April 1, and veterans do not require an angling licence and will not require an Angling Habitat Certificate.

To find out more about fishing in Saskatchewan, visit us online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing, or contact the Ministry of Environment Inquiry Line at centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

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Angling Licence Renewals and New Angling Habitat Certificate

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