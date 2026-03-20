Victim Compensated $96,000 Under Immigration Services Act

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 20, 2026

The Ministry of Immigration and Career Training issued a compensation order of $96,000 against Yan Wang for offences under The Immigration Services Act (ISA).

Wang, an unlicensed immigration consultant, collected payment for immigration services but failed to submit any documents on the client's behalf to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program and provided the victim with falsified documentation.

Following a formal investigation, the Ministry exercised its statutory authority to issue a compensation order against Yan Wang, resulting in the full recovery of funds owed to the victim, who suffered financial losses as a result of the unauthorized and fraudulent immigration services provided by Wang. This is the first compensation order that has been paid under the ISA.

Under ISA, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is authorized to investigate complaints, issue compensation orders, or administrative penalties, and enforce those orders against immigration consultants who engage in fraudulent or negligent conduct. Consultants who provide services without a license, produce false documents, or otherwise exploit clients face serious consequences under the ISA.

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