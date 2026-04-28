Day of Mourning Remembers 27 Lives Lost to Workplace Illness and Injuries

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 28, 2026

Every year on April 28, Canada marks the National Day of Mourning. Provincially, flags at all government buildings are lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset.

In 2025, 27 workplace fatality claims were accepted by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

"Today we remember the workers who lost their lives, were injured, or became ill because of workplace injury or illness," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "To protect workers, safety must be the top priority because every worker deserves to return home safely."

"Behind every workplace fatality is a family, a friend, a colleague and a community that carries that loss," Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board Chairperson Gord Dobrowolsky said. "The National Day of Mourning is a reminder that we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect workers so everyone can come home safely at the end of the workday."

April 28 was first declared as the National Day of Mourning by the Canadian Labour Congress in 1984. The day is now annually observed across Canada as a way to pay tribute to individuals killed, injured or stricken with illness in the workplace.

In 2023, WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, released the 2023-2028 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy to help prevent and reduce serious workplace injuries and fatalities.

Copies of the 2023-28 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy are available at www.worksafesask.ca.

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