$1.5 Million Investment Will Support 33 New Teacher Innovation and Support Projects in 2026-27

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $1.5 million to support 33 new teacher-led projects through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund (TISF), which will provide enhanced learning opportunities for students across the province in the 2026-27 school year.

Launched in 2024, the TISF provides opportunities for Saskatchewan educators to lead innovative initiatives in their schools or divisions, with funding of up to $75,000 per project.

"These projects highlight the creativity and leadership teachers bring to their schools and classrooms every day," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund we are supporting Saskatchewan teachers and students with projects that respond to local needs and help prepare students for future opportunities."

Teachers were invited to submit applications to the TISF this spring, for implementation in the 2026-27 school year. The 33 new projects include an emphasis on experiential learning, exposure to trades and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming, such as:

"Build It, Race It" Rally Cup (Northern Lights School Division): A division-wide initiative for Grades 6-8 students to design, build and race remote-controlled vehicles, fostering skills in engineering, electrical systems, teamwork and problem-solving, while introducing students to STEM-related career pathways.

Warman High School Construction Program (Prairie Spirit School Division): Providing students with hands-on experience in construction, safety training and exposure to skilled trades, supporting pathways into apprenticeship and high-demand careers.

Grade 9 Intro to the Trades Program (Centennial Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools): Offering students practical, project-based learning in construction, electrical systems, technical drawing and finishing, while building workplace competencies and increasing awareness of skilled trades careers.

The fund has supported 169 projects with nearly $6.5 million dollars since its inception, helping to expand innovative teaching ideas, enhance student learning experiences and strengthen connections between classroom learning and real-world applications.

For more information on current and past projects, please visit: Teacher Innovation and Support Fund | PreK-12 Education, Early Learning and Schools | Government of Saskatchewan.

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