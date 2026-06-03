Nine Outstanding Individuals Invested with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, June 3 - Released on June 2, 2026

Tonight, nine of Saskatchewan's best will be invested with the province's highest honour - the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre will invest the 2026 recipients at a formal ceremony in Regina.

"The 2026 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit come from diverse backgrounds and fields of endeavour, yet they share several admirable qualities," Lieutenant Governor McIntyre said. "In addition to achieving their own considerable career success, by also choosing to be educators, mentors and champions, these honourees have helped clear the path for others. The recipients' generosity, leadership and exceptional achievement have more than earned this prestigious honour."

The 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Dr. Raymond B. Blake

Dr. Anne Doig

Dr. Chris Ekong

Ronald J. Kruzeniski, S.V.M., K.C.

Dr. Melissa Morgan

Harold Orr, C.M.

Donny Parenteau

Lionel Peyachew

Phoebe Voigts

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is the highest honour the province can bestow. It was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. The award was granted recognition by the Government of Canada and provided a place in the national sequence of orders in 1991.

Today's recipients join the 291 individuals who have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as the arts, agriculture, business and industry, community leadership, occupations or professions, public service, research and volunteer service. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M. for life.

The nomination process involves the completion of a nomination form with three to six letters of support. Nominations are reviewed by the Saskatchewan Honours Advisory Council.

Access Communications is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit ceremony. The ceremony will be broadcast live at youtube.com/@AccessNowTV beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program will be rebroadcast on AccessNow TV at a later date.

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who have made significant contributions to our province. Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2026.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to find out how to nominate someone, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

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