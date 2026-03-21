Statement After Meeting with Dr. Mehmet Oz

“After my meeting with Dr. Mehmet Oz today, the federal government approved our plan to move New York back to the Basic Health Plan, protecting care for 1.3 million people.

“Because Republicans used their majority to pass the largest health care cuts in history, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are still facing painful decisions about whether they can afford coverage, and no state can fully backfill these draconian cuts.

“Even when Washington falls short, I’m going to keep doing everything I can to protect families, strengthen our health care system and make sure every New Yorker gets the care they need.”