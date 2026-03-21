Traffic Alert - I 89 S, Colchester to Shelburne

State of VermontDepartment of Public SafetyVermont State PoliceWilliston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 S, Colchester to Shelburne - Exits 16 to 13, has backed up traffic flow due to multiple crashes in the area.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.