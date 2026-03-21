Traffic Alert: Vt Route 74, Cornwall
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 74 is blocked in the area of VT Route 30 in Cornwall due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for approximately 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
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