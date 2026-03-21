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US Route 302 in Orange

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 302 in the area of address #689 is now reopened to the flow of traffic. There may be a remaining police presence in the area. Please continue to drive carefully.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

 

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US Route 302 in Orange

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