US Route 302 in Orange

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification US Route 302 in the area of address #689 is now reopened to the flow of traffic. There may be a remaining police presence in the area. Please continue to drive carefully. //SIGNED// JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495 State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

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