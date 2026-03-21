UPDATE: VT Route 74, Cornwall

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 74 is still blocked in the area of VT Route 30 in Cornwall due to a crash.

This incident was expected to last for approximately 1-2 hours. At this time the roadway is still closed, it is expected for approximately 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you



