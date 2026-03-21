Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,134 in the last 365 days.

Update: Vt Route 74, Cornwall

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 74 is now passable in the area of VT Route 30 in Cornwall; the scene is cleared and AOT has been advised to pass through with material for the roadway.

Please continue to drive safely. 

Thank you


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update: Vt Route 74, Cornwall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.