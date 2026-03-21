Update: Vt Route 74, Cornwall

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vt Route 74 is now passable in the area of VT Route 30 in Cornwall; the scene is cleared and AOT has been advised to pass through with material for the roadway. Please continue to drive safely. Thank you



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