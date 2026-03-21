Councilmember Stewart Introduces the Financial Exploitation Protection Act

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 19, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Kate Stewart

The bill aims to deter and address deceptive trade practices targeting vulnerable residents

Montgomery County Councilmember Kate Stewart introduced expedited legislation on Tuesday which would provide the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection with the authority and tools necessary to effectively deter and address deceptive trade practices, including those targeting residents who are most vulnerable.

“The Financial Exploitation Protection Act will expand the tools the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection has to effectively deter and redress instances of fraud and deceptive practices that target our older residents and those who are vulnerable,” said Councilmember Stewart. “We have witnessed cases where residents have lost everything through scams and fraudulent practices. Financial abuse of older and vulnerable adults is rising and is one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse. Here in the County, we need to make sure we do all we can to prevent and protect people from losing everything through deceptive practices.”

“Expedited Bill 16‑26 gives our office the clarity and tools we need to better protect Montgomery County residents from financial exploitation,” said Office of Consumer Protection Director Eric Friedman. “By aligning County law with state standards and expanding safeguards for older adults and vulnerable community members, this legislation strengthens our ability to hold bad actors accountable and ensure residents have meaningful consumer protection support. We greatly appreciate the Council’s leadership in bringing this bill forward and their continued commitment to safeguarding our community. This measure represents a meaningful step toward a safer, more equitable marketplace for everyone in our County.”

The Financial Exploitation Protection Act (Expedited Bill 16-26, Consumer Protection - Amendments) would prohibit the use of deception, intimidation or undue influence to obtain money, property or services from a vulnerable adult or individual who is at least 68 years old. The expedited bill would define the term ‘vulnerable adult’ to mean an adult who lacks the physical or mental capacity to provide for the adult’s daily needs.

In addition to expanding protections for vulnerable adults and individuals who are at least 68 years old, the bill would permit the Office of Consumer Protection to operate a voluntary mediation program in addition to their investigative authority.

The Financial Exploitation Protection Act aims to align Montgomery County’s consumer protection laws with Maryland Criminal Law §8-801 and Maryland Comm. Law § 13-204(a)(15), ensuring consistency with state law. Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Dawn Luedtke, Shebra Evans, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles, Evan Glass, Sidney Katz, Kristin Mink, and Will Jawando are cosponsors.

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