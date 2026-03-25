NAHJ Calls on Nexstar to Commit to Latino Representation After FCC Approval

The FCC has approved the Nexstar-Tegna merger. NAHJ is calling on Nexstar to make clear, public commitments to Latino communities and newsroom diversity.

As media ownership expands, so must the commitment to the communities these stations serve. We stand ready to work with Nexstar to ensure this leads to meaningful progress.” — Julio-César Chávez, NAHJ VP of Broadcast

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Communications Commission has approved the Nexstar-Tegna merger. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) has been tracking this process closely and our position has not changed: a consolidation of this scale carries obligations that go well beyond the balance sheet.Those obligations are not just moral. Broadcast licenses in the United States are granted on the condition that licensees serve the public interest. Nexstar has now absorbed one of the largest collections of local television stations in the country, and with those licenses comes a legal and civic responsibility to the communities those stations reach every day. NAHJ intends to hold that standard.NAHJ is calling on Nexstar to prioritize the recruitment, retention and advancement of Latino journalists and other underrepresented groups, to invest in journalism that reflects the actual diversity of its audiences and to partner with organizations like ours to strengthen newsroom trust and cultural competence. We are also urging policymakers to monitor the long-term effects of this merger on local journalism, particularly around representation and accountability.“We recognize the scale and influence of this decision, and with it comes responsibility," said Julio-César Chávez, VP of Broadcast and chair of the NAHJ Advocacy Committee. "As media ownership expands, so must the commitment to the communities these stations serve. We stand ready to work with Nexstar and industry leaders to ensure this moment leads to meaningful progress, not missed opportunity.”The gap between Latino population growth and Latino representation in newsrooms is well documented. Latinos make up nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population and 25 percent of all Americans under 18. U.S. Latinos contribute significantly to the nation's economy, with an annual economic output of $3.2 trillion, positioning them among the world's leading economies. federal GAO report found that Hispanic representation in the media industry grew by just one percentage point over an entire decade. This merger does not happen in a vacuum. It happens against that backdrop.The local newsrooms now under Nexstar's control have a direct responsibility to Latino communities, not just in the stories they cover, but in who is hired, who leads and whose judgment shapes the journalism. Consolidation on this scale does not have to mean reduced representation. But it will not improve without clear, public commitments from ownership.NAHJ is ready to work with media organizations, regulators and industry leaders who share that commitment. The future of local journalism depends on it.About NAHJThe National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States and is dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists. The mission of NAHJ is to increase the number of Latinos in newsrooms and to work toward fair and accurate representation of Latinos in news media. NAHJ has more than 3,500 members, including working journalists, journalism students, other media-related professionals, and journalism educators. For more information, please visit NAHJ.org or follow us on Instagram @officialnahj or X @NAHJ.

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