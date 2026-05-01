NAHJ Expands Mental Health Support for Latino Journalists via New Partnership

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NAHJ and the Media Resilience Network are partnering to bring bilingual, culturally competent mental health resources to Latino journalists nationwide.

We are proud to share NAHJ's commitment to meet Latine and Hispanic journalists and media professionals where they are with care and empathy. Help is here.” — Luisa Ortiz Perez, Executive Director, Vita Activa & MDRnet

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is expanding its NAHJ Cares initiative through a strategic collaboration with the Media Resilience Network , bringing critical mental health and wellness resources to Latino journalists navigating one of the most challenging moments in the industry.At a time marked by layoffs, burnout and increasing pressure on newsrooms, NAHJ Cares is focused on a clear goal: ensuring that journalists who inform our communities are supported, sustained and able to thrive.The partnership with the Media Resilience Network, an initiative of Vita Activa, NAHJ scales access to culturally competent, bilingual care and practical tools designed specifically for journalists.As part of this effort, NAHJ and the Media Resilience Network will host a free webinar, “Building Your Mental Health Toolkit: Practical Stress Management for Journalists,” at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m PT on May 28 led by Luisa Ortiz Pérez and Joe Ruiz. Register here The partnership also will provide private, bilingual counseling for NAHJ members at its annual conference and a training session for the NAHJ leadership to further embed wellness into the organization’s work.This partnership is part of NAHJ’s broader commitment to move beyond conversation and into action, creating support systems for journalists at every stage of their careers.“Journalists are carrying the weight of telling our communities’ stories during incredibly difficult times often without the support they need. NAHJ Cares is our commitment to changing that. This partnership allows us to provide real, culturally competent resources that meet our members where they are and help sustain them for the long term. Supporting journalists’ well-being is not optional. It is essential to the future of our industry,” said Yaneth Guillen-Diaz, the NAHJ executive director.NAHJ Cares is designed to be a long-term investment in the sustainability of journalism. Expanding this work requires partners who believe in strengthening the people behind the headlines."It is an honor to renew the longstanding relationship Vita Activa has had with NAHJ since 2018. Our Media Resilience Network program, also known as MDRnet, is sponsored by Press Forward. We will offer NAHJ members the opportunity to receive culturally competent mental health support, training and problem-solving tools to navigate our challenging media climate,” said Luisa Ortiz Pérez, executive director of Vita Activa.“We are proud to share NAHJ's commitment to meet Latine and Hispanic journalists and media professionals where they are with care and empathy," she said. “Help is here."Organizations and supporters interested in advancing this effort are invited to connect with NAHJ to explore opportunities to expand access to wellness resources, training and direct support for journalists nationwide.About NAHJ: The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States, dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. Established in April 1984, NAHJ works to increase the number of Latinos in newsrooms and to promote fair, accurate and inclusive coverage of Latino communities. Learn more at nahj.org.About Media Resilience Network: Its mission is to support the emotional, mental and organizational health among BIPOC journalists and media leaders navigating burnout, precarity and systemic exclusion in a rapidly changing world. The network is an initiative of Vita Activa (vita-activa.org).

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