BRIDGE Update: March 20, 2026

Data Migration: Action Required

In response to statewide concerns regarding the current data migration process, and following consultation with multiple school districts, NDDPI is initiating the procurement of an additional vendor with extensive experience in PowerSchool‑to‑Infinite Campus data migration.

Effective immediately, districts should pause all data migration work with Consultadd until further notice. This temporary halt is essential to ensure data quality, accuracy, and continuity as we adjust the migration strategy.

NDDPI will provide detailed next steps, updated timelines, and transition guidance through the NDDPI Messenger or a special update bulletin as soon as additional information becomes available.

Trial Process

Due to ongoing data quality concerns related to the current data migration efforts, we are suspending new trial activities with districts while we finalize plans with a new vendor.

This reset will primarily affect districts that have already begun work in the trial environment. Any configurations made in the current trial site—particularly user security settings—will need to be recreated once the new site is available.

NDDPI will share more detailed information when possible. Your Infinite Campus Implementation Project Manager is also aware of this adjusted approach. You can expect to receive additional communication from them directly.

Office Hours

If your district implementation team has project questions, we strongly encourage you to join us for BRIDGE Office Hours. This is our monthly open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project.

You can also reach our project team directly at BRIDGE@nd.gov.