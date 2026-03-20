Industry Analysis Finds Timeshare Resale Market Faces Significant Valuation Challenges

Timeshare Resale Myth - Timeshare Help Center Timeshare Help Center Logo

Timeshare Help Center debunks the lie that timeshares are investments and warns consumers against the rising tide of timeshare resale scams.

The secondary market for timeshares is practically non-existent. If someone is asking for money upfront to sell your timeshare, it is a scam. Call us instead.” — Dr. David Thompson, Timeshare Help Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHOENIX, AZ – As maintenance fees soar in 2026, thousands of timeshare owners are looking to sell their properties, only to discover a harsh reality: their timeshare has virtually zero resale value. Today, Timeshare Help Center is speaking out to debunk the "resale myth" and warn consumers about the predatory scams targeting desperate owners.During high-pressure sales presentations, timeshares are frequently pitched as real estate investments that will appreciate over time and can be easily sold for a profit. However, unlike traditional real estate, a timeshare is simply a "right to use" a property, accompanied by a lifetime obligation to pay ever-increasing maintenance fees."The secondary market for timeshares is practically non-existent," explained Dr. David Thompson of Timeshare Help Center. "You can go on eBay right now and find thousands of timeshares listed for $1, and they still aren't selling. The reason is simple: nobody wants to take on the liability of the maintenance fees."This lack of a legitimate secondary market has given rise to a massive industry of timeshare resale scams. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), these scams are among the most frequently reported forms of consumer fraud in the travel sector.Timeshare Help Center warns owners to watch out for these common red flags of a resale scam:The "Guaranteed Buyer" Call: Scammers will call out of the blue, claiming they have a corporate buyer or a specific family ready to purchase your timeshare immediately.Upfront Fees: They will ask for an upfront payment—often disguised as "appraisal fees," "closing costs," or "foreign taxes"—before the sale can be finalized. Once the money is paid, the scammer disappears.Wire Transfers or Gift Cards: Requests to pay these upfront fees via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards are a guaranteed sign of fraud."If a company asks you for money up front to sell your timeshare, hang up the phone immediately," Thompson warned. "Legitimate real estate brokers take their commission from the final sale price, not upfront."For owners who have realized they cannot sell their timeshare, legal cancellation is often the only viable path to financial freedom. Timeshare Help Center specializes in helping consumers legally and ethically exit their contracts when resorts refuse to take the property back.Unlike resale scammers, Timeshare Help Center operates with complete transparency and uses a proprietary legal process to protect your credit score throughout the complex exit process. The company backs its services with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.Timeshare owners who are struggling to sell their property or who have been targeted by resale scams are encouraged to contact Timeshare Help Center for a free consultation at https://timesharehelpcenter.com or call (888) 918-3558.About Timeshare Help CenterBased in Phoenix, Arizona, Timeshare Help Center is a premier consumer advocacy group specializing in timeshare cancellation . Dedicated to protecting consumers from industry fraud and rising fees, the company provides safe, guaranteed solutions to help families legally exit unwanted timeshare contracts.

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