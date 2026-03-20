Timeshare Help Center Applauds Proposed Federal Timeshare Transparency Act

Timeshare Transparency Act - Timeshare Help Center Timeshare Help Center Logo

As lawmakers debate new federal regulations, Timeshare Help Center publicly supports the Timeshare Transparency Act to protect consumers.

The Timeshare Transparency Act represents exactly the consumer protections families deserve. We are proud to stand with lawmakers fighting for honest, ethical standards in this industry.” — Dr. David Thompson, Timeshare Help Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeshare Help Center , a leading advocate for consumer rights in the timeshare exit industry, today announced its strong support for the proposed federal Timeshare Transparency Act. The landmark legislation, currently being discussed in Washington, aims to introduce sweeping reforms to an industry that has long been criticized for deceptive sales tactics and predatory practices.If passed, the Timeshare Transparency Act would mandate that all timeshare developers provide a single document itemizing all acquisition and maintenance costs, grant buyers a 14-day penalty-free cancellation period, and most importantly, provide clear, documented options for owners to exit their contracts."For too long, the timeshare industry has operated in a regulatory gray area, trapping well-meaning families in lifelong financial obligations that they cannot escape," said Dr. David Thompson of Timeshare Help Center. "We wholeheartedly applaud the lawmakers pushing for the Timeshare Transparency Act. This legislation is not just necessary; it is long overdue."Currently, rescission (cooling-off) periods vary wildly by state, ranging from as little as three days to 15 days, with some states offering no statutory rescission period at all. The proposed federal mandate of a 14-day cancellation window would provide uniform protection for all American consumers.Furthermore, the requirement for developers to provide clear exit options strikes at the heart of the timeshare crisis. Timeshare Help Center reports that the vast majority of its clients seek help precisely because their resort developers flatly refuse to take the timeshare back, even when the owner is experiencing severe financial hardship or medical issues."The timeshare lobby is vehemently opposing this bill, claiming it will hurt their business," Thompson noted. "But if a business model relies on forcing people to keep a product they no longer want or can afford, that business model needs to change. Transparency should never be viewed as a threat."Timeshare Help Center has built its business model on the very principles the Timeshare Transparency Act seeks to enforce: honesty, clear communication, and consumer advocacy. The company offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee to its clients, ensuring that if they cannot legally and safely exit the timeshare, the client pays nothing.As the debate over the Timeshare Transparency Act continues, Timeshare Help Center remains committed to educating the public and providing immediate relief to those already trapped in predatory contracts.Consumers seeking advice on their current timeshare contracts or looking for safe exit options can contact Timeshare Help Center for a free, confidential consultation. Visit https://timesharehelpcenter.com or call +1 602-821-0444.About Timeshare Help CenterBased in Phoenix, Arizona, Timeshare Help Center is dedicated to helping consumers legally and ethically cancel unwanted timeshare contracts. By prioritizing credit protection and guaranteed results, the company serves as a vital resource for families seeking financial freedom from the burdens of timeshare ownership.

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