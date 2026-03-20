OSA Weekly Update - 3/20/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
3. Reminder: Submit TIF Plans Within 60 Days
4. Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting information
5. Released: Minnesota County Summary Budgets Report
6. Avoiding Pitfall: Petty Cash (Imprest) Funds – Part III
7. Job Openings
8. Deadlines
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
Want to see what other counties are planning for 2026? Check out the 2026 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report, which my Office released this week.
The County Summary Budget reports offer insight into local government plans for the year. While not all plans turn into reality, these reports provide insight into what your local leaders are thinking across the state. Budget data reflects plans, not actual spending, the OSA recommends using the Minnesota County Finances Report for audited financial data.
You can view the full report on the OSA website.
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
Fire relief associations using the services of a broker must complete a uniform Broker Certification Form (BC-1 Form) that's provided by the OSA. The BC-1 Form must be completed before a relief association may enter into a business arrangement with a broker and must be completed annually thereafter. A copy of each completed form should be submitted to the OSA with the relief association’s annual reporting forms.
Learn more about this reporting requirement on our Investment Basics – Broker Certification Form page.
3. Reminder: Submit TIF Plans Within 60 Days
All TIF plans and modifications should be electronically submitted, along with the appropriate TIF Plan Collection Form, via the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). Do not mail copies of TIF plans. State law requires that all TIF plans be filed with the OSA within 60 days after the latest of:
- Filing of the request for certification of the TIF district;
- Approval of the plan by the municipality; or
- Adoption of the plan by the authority.
Additionally, plans are needed to generate the Annual Reporting Form for certified districts. Check to make sure all plans for recently certified districts are submitted as soon as possible so they'll be included when forms become available.
If you have any questions or need access to SAFES, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
4. Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting information
For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting, the Reporting Form (CTAS Users: State Auditor Data File) and Unaudited Financial Statements are due by March 31, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 15, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Audit are due by June 30, 2026.
Instructions on completing the Reporting Form can be found on the OSA website. CTAS Users are now also able to submit the State Auditor Data File and Financial Statements right from CTAS. Instructions can be found on the OSA website. We are accepting CTAS versions 2025 Update 3 and 2026.
5. Released: Minnesota County Summary Budgets Report
6. Avoiding Pitfall: Petty Cash (Imprest) Funds – Part III
Part I of the Petty Cash (Imprest) Funds Avoiding Pitfalls series discussed the establishment of petty cash (imprest) funds, and Part II provided information on making withdrawals from these funds. This portion addresses additional recommended controls to safeguard petty cash funds.
The designated petty cash custodian is personally responsible for the cash entrusted to the fund. That person should properly secure petty cash funds in a metal lock box that is maintained in a locked desk, locked cabinet, or locked safe to which access is limited.
Reconciliations of the petty cash fund should be done by someone other than the person approving withdrawals from the fund. At any time, the amount of cash on hand plus the receipts, and any outstanding advances if the advance method of withdrawal is used, should equal the amount of the approved petty cash fund. When replenishing petty cash funds, the total of the original receipts maintained by the custodian should match the amount of the replenishing check. The original receipts should be maintained and filed as supporting documentation.
An entity's governing body should consider adopting a petty cash policy. That policy should include when petty cash funds may be used, what items may not be purchased with petty cash, proper petty cash documentation, and procedures for replenishing petty cash.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
7. Job Openings
Director of Special Investigations
The OSA is hiring a Director of Special Investigations based in St. Paul. This position oversees the OSA’s special investigations function and the Special Investigations division staff members. The Director is responsible for setting the focus and priorities of the division and developing and managing an investigative program that efficiently employs thorough and impeccable legal and financial analyses to examine and report upon areas of improper handling of public dollars held by local government.
The job posting will close on March 26, 2026.
8. Deadlines
County TIF Information Forms Due March 31
The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2026. The form captures activity that occurred in 2025 including the county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the OSA in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 22, 2026.
If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
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